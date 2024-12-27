Hastings Police Blotter 12/9-12/16

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from December 9 thru December 16.
On December 9 at 2:26 a.m. officers assisted Apple Valley PD in taking a suspect into custody in the 1100 block of Nininger Road. The female suspect was taken into custody on multiple warrants.
On December 9 at 12:05 p.m. officers responded to a juvenile incident in the 800 block of 15th Street West.
On December 9 at 5:46 p.m. officers responded to a driving complaint east of the city limits entering town. A traffic stop was initiated at Vermillion Street and 10th Street East and 29-year-old Jose Tigre Gutama of Minneapolis was arrested for DWI.
On December 10 at 8:24 a.m. officers responded to a traffic stop at Highway 55 and Maple Street. 28-year-old Shaqeme Pachan of Hastings was subsequently arrested for Felony Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Driving After Revocation, Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, and Petty Misdemeanor Speeding.
On December 10 at 4:10 p.m. the Hastings Police Department responded with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office to a disorderly conduct situation in the 1100 block of Nininger Road. Woodbury native Herbert Raymond Howell Jr was cited for disorderly conduct and tampering with a motor vehicle.
On December 11 at 8:53 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Westview Drive. Danica Swanson of Hastings was arrested for outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant, possession of dangerous drugs, and driving after cancelled.
On December 12 at 3:09 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle that was driving without a license plate light in the 200 block of 2nd Street West. 41-year-old Christopher Remley of Hastings was arrested for driving after revocation.
On December 12 at 3:46 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle at 33rd Street and Vermillion Street which in turn fled from officers. Officers stopped the vehicle after a pursuit and 55-year-old Michael Dennis Jerry of Saint Paul Park was arrested for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation and felony fleeing in a motor vehicle.
On December 12 at 5:23 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Westview Drive in regards to a welfare check. Officers investigated the call and everyone was deemed safe. 42-year-old Richard Whaley of Hastings was cited for falsely pulling a fire alarm.
On December 12 at 1:32 p.m. officers were conducting tobacco compliance checks in the 1300 block of South Frontage Road. 26-year-old Nezam Nabulsi of Saint Paul was cited for petty misdemeanor selling tobacco to someone under the age of 21.
On December 12 at 6:26 p.m. officers responded to a theft report in the 600 block of Westview Drive. An unknown person stole $50 worth of property.
On December 12 at 10:37 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 33rd Street West for an in progress theft. An adult male in a ski mask had stolen a signifcant amount of cigarettes. This case is currently under investigation.
On December 13 at 6:24 a.m. officers assisted the FBI with a search warrant in the 1900 block of Ridge Lane.
On December 13 at 9:52 a.m. officers assisted the US Marshals with a search warrant in the 100 block of Meggan Drive.
On December 13 at 3:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Tyler Street for a personal injury accident. One person was transported to the hospital.
On December 14 at 12:12 a.m. officers responded to Kwik Trip for a theft report.
On December 14 at 7:16 a.m. officers responded to a suspicion call in the 1300 block of South Frontage Road, An unknown suspect passed motion picture currency at the business.
On December 15 at 12:32 a.m. officers initiated a traffic stop at Sibley Street and 11th Street East. 70-year-old Alan Morland of Hastings was arrested for 4th Degree DWI.
On December 15 at 6:40 p.m. officers responded to the 10 block of Meggan Drive and took Tundra Beck into custody on a felony warrant.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.