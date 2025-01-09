ExCEL, AAA Award Winners Announced

Four Hastings High School students have received MSHSL Honors.
Ryder Ashcraft and Ellie Magnus are recipients of the ExCEL Award. ExCEL – Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership -is a unique program designed exclusively for high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who work voluntarily in their community.
According to the media release, “Ryder is a multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track and field. He has a 4.0 cumulative GPA, is ranked #1 in his class. He is a member of Peer Helpers and is a Captain and Huddle Leader in FCA. He volunteers over 500 hours per year at his church in a variety of roles; small group leader, videographer, and in stage production.” “Ellie is a multi-sport athlete in soccer and track and field. She has a 4.0 cumulative GPA and is ranked #1 in her class. She is a captain in soccer, and in track is a repeat conference and section champion in multiple events holds multiple school records. She is active in Spanish Honor Society, Link Crew, and is a Huddle Leader in FCA. She volunteers teaching youth classes at her church, coaching youth sports and has served on two national mission trips.”
Josey Larson and Elliott Renneke are recipients of the Triple “A” Award. Triple “A” ? academics, athletics, and arts – is a program designed to honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in the fine arts.
The release states: “Josey has a 3.97 cumulative GPA and is enrolled in multiple Advanced Placement and College in the Schools courses. She is a 5x letter winner and 5x all-conference in swimming. She has been in the HHS orchestra since 9th grade, is a section leader, and has participated in solo/ensemble contests. Josey plans to attend the College of St. Benedict, where she intends to major in Global Business Leadership and participate on the swim and dive team.
Elliott has a 3.82 cumulative GPA and is enrolled in multiple College in the Schools and PSEO courses. He is a multi-sport athlete in football, wrestling, and track and field. He has also competed on the Trap team and with the Archery Club. Elliott has been in both HHS choir and band since 9th grade, has been in multiple solo/ensemble contests in band, and is in the HHS marching band. Elliot plans to attend South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, where he intends to enroll in the five-year masters program in Mining Engineering Management.”
All award winners now move on to the state level recognition.