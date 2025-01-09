Four Hastings City Council members were sworn in for their new four year terms on Monday night.. Tim Lawrence, Lisa Leifeld, Mya Beck and DawnMarie Vihrachoff took the oath to be sworn in. Beck is the only new councilmember, with the other three running unopposed.
Four Hastings City Councilmembers Sworn In
