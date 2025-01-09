Hastings Archery Team Makes Debut

Press release from Hastings Raiders Archery Club:
“In its inaugural season, the Hastings High School Raiders Archery Team competed in the NASP BULLSEYE Archery Tournament at the Faribault Falcon Classic, hosted at the Faribault High School!
The TEAM finished 7th out of 10 teams, and the Archers were excited about their first performance among well-established teams.
They also identified areas to focus on for improvement to become more competitive this season.
The HHS Raider’s sister team, the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (SEAS) Patriots also participated.
This marks the third consecutive year the SEAS TEAM has reached the podium at this tournament, with many INDIVIDUALS also earning podium spots.
Next, the HHS Raiders Archery Team will compete at its first-ever NASP/IBO 3D Tournament at White Bear Lake & LILA 3D Winter Shootout at Forrest Lake”s Lakes International Language Academy on Friday, January 10th with a FLIGHT TIME of 7PM and will be at the White Bear Lake & LILA BULLSEYE Winter Shootout at White Bear Lake High School Athletic Center on Saturday, January 11th with a FLIGHT TIME of 3PM.
The Raiders’ competition season runs through the final weekend of March, with the MINNESOTA STATE NASP Bullseye & NASP/IBO 3D Tournaments in St. Cloud.
The season could extend into May if the team qualifies at the MN State Tournament for NATIONALS in Louisville, Kentucky, and into June if they qualify at Nationals for WORLDS held in North Carolina this year.”