Hastings Business Under New Ownership

A longtime Hastings business has undergone an ownership change. Anytime Fitness, located in the Westview Mall, has announced that Cortney and Derek Janisch have purchased the gym and now serve as co-owners. In a statement, they said: “We are thrilled to share some exciting news with you: we are now the proud owners of Anytime Fitness Hastings, MN!
This gym has been a part of our lives for over a decade. It’s where we’ve built lasting friendships, met each other, and grown into the family we are today with our two amazing little girls.We live, breathe, and bleed purple because Anytime Fitness is more than a gym to us?it’s a family. We’re passionate about creating a space where everyone feels welcome, supported, and empowered to achieve their goals. Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or you’ve been with us for years, we want you to know that you belong here.
This gym and this community have always been about more than just fitness?it’s about connection, teamwork, and building each other up. That’s why we’re proud to stand by our mission: Together Strong. Thank you for being part of our journey. We can’t wait to grow, lift, and thrive together! Here’s to building stronger bodies, families, and connections?together!
With gratitude,
Cortney and Derek Janisch”
