The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from December 23 to December 30, 2024. On December 23 at 6:33 p.m. Hastings officers were notified of a possible hit and run that had been traced to Hastings from Apple Valley. Hastings police responded to the 800 block of 2nd Street West where they took into custody 64-year-old Debra Hellam for gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor open container in the vehicle. On December 25 at 1:03 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at Highway 55 and Pleasant Drive. 26-year-old Gabriel Brown of Coon Rapids was cited for driving after revocation and misdemeanor failure to display current registration. On December 25 at 8:07 a.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Walnut Street for an investigation relating to a vehicle fire. Officers are investigating the incident as a possible arson case. No injuries were reported. On December 26 at 4:15 p.m. officers responded to a hit and run accident at Walmart. On December 27 at 3:04 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of 33rd Street West regarding a report of a theft. Over 60 dollars was taken and the incident remains under investigation. All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.