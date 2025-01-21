Hastings Police Blotter

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from January 6 thru January 13.
On January 6 at 11:43 a.m. officers initiated a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Vermillion Street. 69-year-old Debra Zeien was issued a citation for driving with an expired license.
On January 6 at 3:13 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of General Sieben Drive for a report of a theft.
On January 6 at 3:36 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of North Frontage Road for a report of a trespasser. 25-year-old Amber Karapetsas was cited for trespassing.
On January 6 at 4:42 p.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle accident near Vermillion Street and 19th Street.
On January 7 at 12:13 a.m. officers recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the 500 block of Whispering Lane. This case remains under investigation.
On January 7 at 7:32 p.m. officers investigated a shoplifting incident in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. A juvenile was cited for theft.
On January 8 at 1:51 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Cari Park Lane for a warrant call. Briana Marie Savola was arrested for a felony Dakota County warrant.
On January 8 at 10:54 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Tyler Street and 10th Street East. Jamie Huppert of Cannon Falls was arrested for a felony complaint warrant out of Goodhue County.
On January 9 at 12:16 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Southview Drive for a motor vehicle accident. Hailey Collins was arrested for DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.
On January 9 at 12:44 a.m. an officer responded to a crash in the 2100 block of Pine Street.
On January 9 at 5:46 a.m. officers assisted on the crash at Lillehei Avenue and 190th Street.
On January 10 at 2:58 p.m. officers responded to an accident near Tuttle Drive and Red Wing Boulevard.
On January 10 at 9:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bahls Drive for a reported hit and run.
On January 11 at 10:45 a.m. officers attempted a warrant service in the 200 block of Sibley Street. 42-year-old Matthew Moore of Hastings was arrested on an active Dakota County warrant.
On January 11 at 3:11 p.m. officers responded to a theft report in the 800 block of General Sieben Drive. This case remains under investigation.
On November 12 at 10:30 p.m. officers pursued a fleeing vehicle near Ramsey Street and 11th Street East. 51-year-old Shawn Angel Brown of Hastings was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, drug possession and possession of metal knuckles.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.