Hastings Police Blotter and Second Prescott Police Blotter

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from December 16 thru December 23. On December 16 at 12:44 a.m. officers responded to the 3400 block of Vermillion Street for an assault. Two subjects were arrested, one for assault and underage consumption of alcohol, and a second for assault. On December 16 at 2:51 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of General Sieben Drive for reported drug related activity. On December 19 during the snowstorm, Hastings Police cited 12 vehicles for violation of the city’s street parking snow ordinance. On December 19 at 2:22 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of General Sieben Drive for a theft in progress. 38-year-old Amber Lee Sherr of Saint Paul was arrested for felony fugitive of justice and on a misdemeanor St Croix County arrest warrant. On December 19 at 5:24 p.m. Hastings officers responded to assist in a traffic crash investigation on Market Boulevard. One subject was cited for no proof of insurance. On December 20 at 11:35 a.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 2nd Street and Ramsey Street. On December 20 at 3:37 p.m. Hastings Officers assisted with the collection of evidence in the 100 block of 3rd Street East. Hastings Police assisted on a series of incidents in Inver Grove Heights as part of a task force. On December 20 at 11:38 p.m. an officer responded to assist an officer in the 6600 block of River Road. Then, a few minutes later at 12:01 a.m. on December 21, officers assisted on a burglary on Concord Boulevard. At 12:39 a.m, officers assisted on a DWI call at Concord Street South and Richmond Street East. 79-year-old Ronald Klemz was arrested for DWI and Careless Driving. On December 21 at 11:01 p.m. officers located and arrested a man on an active Washington County warrant. Joshua Adam Martin of Hastings was arrested. On December 22 at 1:54 a.m. officers working a traffic detail in South St. Paul initiated a traffic stop in the area of Concord Street near Grand Avenue. 27-year-old Maura McCarthy of Minneapolis was taken into custody for driving while impaired. On December 22 at 2:18 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Vermillion and Cannon Streets. 21-year-old Jagger Wayne Constantine of Hastings was found to be impaired and was arrested for DWI, Intent to Escape Tax, and Operating an Uninsured Vehicle. On December 22 at 3:34 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Commerce Drive on a report of an after the fact burglary. On December 22 at 8:24 p.m. Hastings officers were dispatched to a fraud or theft report from Walmart. This case remains under investigation. On December 22 at 11:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic stop at 10th Street East near Progress Drive. 39-year-old Megan Picno Acosta was taken into custody for driving while impaired, an ignition interlock violation, and speeding. All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
And in Prescott, The Prescott Police Department provided their second police blotter for the week, this one thru the dates of December 23 thru December 29. On December 24 at 1:00 p.m. officers were alerted to a 911 call in the 700 block of Jefferson Street. Officers arrived on scene and determined that there was no emergency. On December 24 at 4:41 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle at 570th Avenue and Jefferson Street. 21-year-old Colton Tyler Higgins of Duluth was cited for operating without a valid license. On Christmas Day, December 25 at 12:12 a.m. officers arrested 33-year-old Garrett John Evenson on Disorderly related charges. On December 27 at 11:54 a.m. officers filed a report about possible threats. On December 27 at 5:39 p.m. officers handled a theft complaint in the 1500 block of Orrin Road. The subject wanted to report a theft, went to a posted location to talk to a possible suspect and did not locate them. All other calls were routine calls such as traffic stops. All subjects who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.