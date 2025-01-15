Hastings Schoolboard Reveals Organizational Structure For 2025

The Hastings School Board has revealed its organizational structure for 2025. The annual organizational meeting takes place on the first Monday in January where officers are elected, committees are formed, the calendar is established and a range of key decisions are finalized.
2025’s officers are:
Chair: Carrie Tate
Vice Chair: Jessica Dressely
Clerk: Melissa Millner
Treasurer: Mark Zuzek
2025 Committees and Liaisons:
Finance, Facilities and Joint Powers Committee: Mark Zuzek, Carrie Tate, and Melissa Millner
Community Collaboration Committee: Jenny Wiederholt-Pine, Matt Bruns, and Phil Biermaier
Policy Committee: Jessica Dressely, Carrie Tate and Mark Zuzek
Student Board Member Committee: Matt Bruns, Melissa Millner and Jessica Dressely
ISD917 Representative: Mark Zuzek (3 year term)
Relicensure Committee Representative: Phil Biermaier
MSHSL Representative: Jenny Wiederholt-Pine
AMSD Liaison: Matt Bruns
Brightworks Liaison: Jessica Dressely
Native American Parent Advisory Committee (NAPAC) Liaison: Matt Bruns
The school board is also holding its community collaboration event, sey from February 19 at 6 p.m. in the high school lecture hall. Topics will be revealed in the future.