Holiday Tournament Recap

The Hastings Raiders boys basketball team won their home tournament, taking down Bloomington Jefferson in an entertaining game. The Girls finished 2nd in the tournament with a loss to a very good Farmington team.
Individual Hastings results:
Hastings Holiday tournament Day 1
Hastings Girls 50 Park 33
Raiders stifled Park defensively, winning by double digits despite only going 2 of 19 from 3 point range
Hastings Boys 82 Bl Kennedy 58
The Raiders used hot shooting and a career high 28 from Matt Foss to cruise to victory against a struggling Kennedy team.
Day 2
Hastings Girls 51 Farmington 73
Raiders struggled offensively to keep up with Farmington’s high octane offense, seeing the Tigers pull away in the second half
Hastings Boys 80 Bl Jefferson 73
The Raiders and Jaguars played a very back and forth affair, with Hastings never trailing, but never pulling away until late.
Both teams are back in action on January 3 against Hill-Murray in what is a pivotal game for the girls.