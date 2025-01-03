Is the Fog Finally Over?

  • Filed under Featured

  • January 3, 2025

  • January 3, 2025

Are we finally out of our fog funk? Foggy conditions plagued the area for several days creating limited visibilty and gloomy weather as 2024 drew to a close. Tim Figge provided this photo.

   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2025/01/is-the-fog-finally-over-2/