Live Video Streaming Channel & Archive
KDWA 1460 AM
Gobble Gait Sets Another Record
Hastings Archery Team Makes Debut
January 3, 2025
January 3, 2025
Are we finally out of our fog funk? Foggy conditions plagued the area for several days creating limited visibilty and gloomy weather as 2024 drew to a close. Tim Figge provided this photo.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2025/01/is-the-fog-finally-over-2/
Click here for live and recorded video streams
Public File
Click Here for FCC public file
© 2020 KDWA 1460 AM.
514 Vermillion Street Hastings, MN
651-437-1460
Made with by Graphene Themes.