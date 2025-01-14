January 14 Hastings Police Blotter

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from December 30, 2024 thru January 6, 2025. On December 30 at 2:35 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 61 and Spiral View Loop. A juvenile was cited for a curfew violation. On December 30 at 4:25 p.m. officers responded to General Sieben Drive and South Frontage Road for a two vehicle accident with injuries. On December 30 at 7:30 p.m. Hastings officers responded to the 1700 block of the Frontage Road for a theft. 44-year-old Sarah Marie Sitek was cited for theft. On December 31 at 12:17 a.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Ramsey Street and 15th Street East. 33-year-old John Moeller was cited for driving after revocation. On December 31 at 5:59 p.m. police were dispatched to a driving complaint at 200th Street East and Ravenna Trail. Police stopped the vehicle in Hastings at 10th Street East and Vermillion Street and that is where 62-year-old Dennis Spencer of Saint Paul was arrested for DWI. On December 31 at 10:15 p.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop at 4th Stree East near Sibley Street. 20-year-old Joseph Senko of Hastings was cited for 3rd degreee possession of marijuana of more than 4 ounces and underaged possession of marijuana. 20-year-old Victoria O’Neil Struble of Rosemount was issued a citation for underaged possession of marijuana. On January 1 at 12:27 a.m. Hastings Police initiated a traffic stop near Cari Park Lane. 41-year-old Christopher Remley of Hastings was arrested for driving after revocation, providing false insurance, no insurance, and 5th degree controlled substance possession. On January 2 at 3:37 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 15th Street West and Prairie Street. Hopkins native Brett Nelson was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant in Hennepin County. On January 2 at 1:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance and took a man into custody. On January 4 at 3:57 a.m. officers were dispatvhed to the 3700 block of Shannon Drive for a driving complaint. A vehicle was located near county road 47 and Pine Street that was driving erratically. 28-year-old Ellen Padmore of Burnsville was arrested for DWI. On January 4 at 5:57 p.m. Hastings officers were requested to assist the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic stop at Northfield Boulevard and Joan Avenue. One adult female was taken into custody. On January 4 at 9:49 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Robert Street in West Saint Paul. Charnelta Holmes was found to have a sign and release warrant out of Stearns County. On January 5 at 12:29 a.m. officers responded to Vermillion and 10th Streets for a traffic stop. 26-year-old Anthony Ramos of Saint Paul was arrested for misdemeanor DWI. All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.