The Prescott Police Department filed their first of two possible reports this week, filing reports for incidents from December 16 thru December 23. On December 16 at 1:17 p.m. officers responded to an assault on Canton Street. On December 17 at 6:40 a.m. police responded to a two vehicle crash in the 200 block of North Broad Street. No injuries were reported. On December 17 at 7:47 a.m. officers responded to suspicious activity on Lake Street. Police were informed that the subject was reportedly dumping garbage. Police talked to the man, who denied dumping garbage. On December 17 at 2:41 p.m. officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Joseph Shannon of Prescott on a bail jumping charge. On December 17 at 3:20 p.m. officers responded to Henry Street for a theft. That is where they arrested 44-year-old Newport native Troy English on retail theft charges after turning himself in to police. On December 18 at 9:17 a.m. officers investigated a report of a stolen dog in the 1200 block of Ash Street. It was determined that the dog’s leash broke and it ran off. The dog was found safely and returned home. On December 18 at 11:04 p.m. officers cited an 18-year-old Hastings native for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the area of Broad and Cherry streets. On December 19 at 12:29 a.m. officers stopped a male for no valid drivers license. 55-year-old Brian James Doughty of Prescott was cited. On December 20 at 4 p.m. officers cited four individuals for violation of the snow ordinance. All subjects who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.