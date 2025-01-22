The Prescott Police Department filed reports for incidents from January 11 thru January 17. On January 11 at 4:14 p.m. police addressed a civil matter regarding property lines. On January 12 at 12 Noon an officer was advised by an individual that their former boss was committing crimes in Minnesota and in Northern Wisconsin. The officer advised the individual to contact local law enforcement to file a report. On January 13 at 9:18 a.m. officers investigated a report of a theft of funds in the 100 block of Tower Heights Road. On January 15 at 8:43 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disorderly subject and arrested 44-year-old Sara Elisa Milhaupt of Hastings. On January 16 at 1:51 a.m. officers responded to a domestic incident. The suspect had reportedly left prior to arrival, but was later found hiding under a bus and was arrested. On January 17 at 1:24 a.m. an officer observed suspicious activity in the BMO Harris Bank parking lot and an unlocked door at another business nearby. Officers cleared the business and no one was found. On January 17 at 8:03 a.m. officers responded to a house leaking water from the side. The water department arrived and the manager of the home will be contacted. All other calls were routine traffic stops or education events. All subjects who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.