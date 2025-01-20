Prescott Woman Injured In Pierce County Crash, Sheriff’s Office Says

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has released information after a Prescott woman was injured in a crash in Ellsworth last week.
According to the media release, on Thursday morning around 7:20 a.m., a vehicle being driven by 45-year-old Gina Wilmarth of Prescott was travelling on Highway 10 at 890th Street east bound when they lost control and collided with a pickup truck, being driven by 33-year-old Tanner Olson of Ellsworth. PCSO says that Willmarth was taken to the Mayo Clinic Red Wing Hospital with undetermined injuries, while Olson was not injured. No other information was provided.