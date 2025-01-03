Raiders Take Fourth In Premier Tournament

The South Saint Paul Premier Tournament is in the books and the Hastings Raiders finished 4th in this year’s edition.
South Saint Paul (Raiders win 7-1)
The Raiders got off to a sluggish start against the Packers, giving up an early goal that saw them down 1-0. But in the 2nd period, the Raiders responded with a bang, scoring four times, including Jon Harris x2, Aden Cavness and Jonas Schauer providing the goals. In the third period, the Raiders added three more, with Harris getting his hat trick, Brody Carlson adding a tally, and Brecken Fullerton getting his first varsity goal. Nick Smelser got his first varsity win in net stopping 21 of 22 shots. The Raiders also converted twice on the power play in the win.
Farmington (Raiders lose 9-0)
This game is essentially one to forget. The Raiders gave up a goal less than 20 seconds in, and it snowballed from there, as Hastings had no answer for eventual tourney champion Farmington.
Saint Louis Park (Raiders lose 3-2)
If you’re a believer in moral victories, this is the game for you. The Raiders were decisively outshot, 55-14, by the Orioles, and yet had the game tied late in the third until Saint Louis Park scored on a breakaway goal. Jon Harris and Brayden Krauth scored the goals, while also assisting on each other’s goals as well. Charlie Stoffel was absolutely phenomenal, stopping 52 shots, including a couple monster saves. The Raiders did have a 1-0 lead in the game on a goal from Harris, but two quick goals in the 2nd gave the Orioles the lead. Krauth tied things up on an awesome centering pass from Harris, but the late breakaway goal did the Raiders in.
Hastings returns to action January 9 @ Tartan.