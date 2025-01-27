Seeberger Talks PFAS Bonding Pursuit, More

Senator Judy Seeberger joined KDWA to discuss the latest updates in regards to PFAS legislation in the Senate, other bills being worked on, and a very brief comment on the power sharing agreement in the Senate.
