Seeberger Talks PFAS Bonding Pursuit, More

  • Filed under Featured

  • January 27, 2025

  • January 27, 2025

Senator Judy Seeberger joined KDWA to discuss the latest updates in regards to PFAS legislation in the Senate, other bills being worked on, and a very brief comment on the power sharing agreement in the Senate.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2025/01/seeberger-talks-pfas-bonding-pursuit-more/