Tuesday Sports Roundup

The Hastings Raiders boys hockey team won for the fourth time in five games with a gusty, hard earned win against a physical Hopkins team, 4-2 in Hopkins on Tuesday night.
In the first period, Brody Geib got a puck in the Raiders defensive zone and carried it up the near boards, skating towards the slot, where he buried it top shelf behind the goaltender to make it 1-0.
In the second period, Jon Harris scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0. Hopkins thought they had scored instantly after but the refs ruled it had hit the crossbar. Hopkins would later connect on a 5-on-3 to make it 2-1, but the Raiders would respond with a shorthanded goal from Rylan Krauth to reclaim the 2 goal advantage.
In the third period, Hopkins would again connect on the power play, and would push the rest of the way. A very late penalty put the Raiders in a 6-on-4 situation, but Geib was able to get to the puck and bury it on a breakaway for the empty netter with three seconds left to make it 4-2 and put the game away.
Hastings improved to 8-8-1 on the year ahead of a Thursday tilt with Simley, check back for more information on that game.
Prescott boys basketball beat Ellsworth 70-63, holding off a late rally by the Panthers to remain in first place in the Middle Border.
In Hastings basketball, the boys cruised to an 87-66 win over South Saint Paul. The Raiders are now 10-4 on the year, 4-2 in the Metro East Conference.
In girls hoops, the Raiders cruised over the Packers 56-44, led by Haley Strain’s 29 points.
In girls hockey, the Raiders fell 6-1 to South Saint Paul.