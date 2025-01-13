The USDA has provided $825 million in investments in rural Minnesota and Dakota and Goodhue County received awards. According to the release:
Dakota Electric Association will use a $500,000 investment to deploy a new advanced distribution management system to more efficiently operate and control distributed resources across their service territory in Minnesota. This enables ongoing member involvement in Great River Energy”s virtual power plant that has up to 400 megawatts of flexible demand capabilities. This New ERA project will allow Dakota Electric Association to continue providing electricity to nearly 115,000 customers in Dakota, Rice, Scott, and Goodhue counties.
Goodhue County Cooperative Electric Association will use a $250,000 investment to continue involvement in Great River Energy”s virtual power plant that shifts more than 400 megawatts of energy in Minnesota, including Goodhue County and portions of the surrounding counties in southeast Minnesota. This project will shift roughly 2 megawatts of electrical load, which is enough to power approximately 200 homes during the system peak.
USDA invests in Dakota, Goodhue Counties
