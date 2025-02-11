February 11 Hastings Police Blotter

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from January 27 thru February 3.
On January 27 at 12:36 a.m. officers with the Hastings Police Department assisted the Burnsville Police Department with a DWI investigation in the 900 block of Burnsville Parkway.
On January 27 at 3:11 p.m. officers responded to the area of 36th Street West and Cannon Street for a driving complaint. 34-year-old Aaron Paul Primus of Farmington was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and DWI.
On January 27 at 11:22 p.m. officers assisted Dakota County with taking a wanted person into custody in the 3100 block of Cory Lane. 19-year-old Darren Dean Childs of Welch was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
On January 28 at 8:17 a.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Glendale Road and Ravenna Trail for a two vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On January 28 at 1:02 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of General Sieben Drive regarding a report of a theft. Approximately$479 was taken and the incident remains under investigation.
On January 28 at 11:47 p.m. officers made an arrest on assault charges.
On January 29 at 11:02 p.m. officers located and detained a male with a sign and release warrant in the 1400 block of Vermillion Street.
At 3:30 a.m. on January 30 officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1500 block of Vermillion Street. The driver, Colman Robert McDonough Rees was cited for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and driving outside of ignition interlock restrictions.
On January 31 at 2:43 p.m. officers conducted a warrant check in the 300 block of 13th Street West. 43-year-old Adam Lee Losh of Hastings was arrested for a warrant.
On January 31 at 6:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Shannon Drive in regard to a weapons call. A suspect vehicle was located on the Hastings Bridge and a high risk traffic stop was conducted. No threat to the public was determined and a juvenile was arrested.
On February 1 at 1:27 p.m. Police responded to the 1700 block of Market Boulevard for a vehicle vs pedestrian accident with possible injury. No citations or arrests were issued.
On February 1 at 9:38 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of 2nd Street East. Jeff Jochum of Hastings was arrested for continuous disorderly conduct at a local business.
On February 2 at 2:18 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Vermillion Street. Juan Maravilla of Brooklyn Center was arrested for an outstanding warrant and gross misdemeanor DWI.
On January 2 at 10:00 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Ravenna Trail for a death investigation.
On February 2 at 3:57 p.m. officers responded to a hit and run crash at Cannon Street and Vermillion Street. The incident remains under investigation.
On February 2 at 10:03 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 15th Street West and Spring Street. jody Davis was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.