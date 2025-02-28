February 25 Hastings Police Blotter

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from February 10 to February 17.
On February 10 at 12:34 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Vermillion Street and Highway 316. The vehicle fled from the officer and 39-year-old Beth Ann Fuchs of Hastings was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and duty to drive with due care.
On February 10 at 3:15 a.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Ravenna Trail. Police arrested Blaine native Jason Onofre for DWI.
On February 10 at 2:10 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of North Frontage Road for a theft report. The suspect was located by police and identified as 38-year-old Marlon Antonio Wilson of Minneapolis and he was arrested for theft.
On February 11 at 11:19 a.m. officers responded to an after the fact theft in the 1700 block of Market Boulevard. About $100 in property was stolen by two individuals.
On February 12 at 12:03 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Ramsey Street. Hastings native Danica Swanson was arrested for driving while cancelled.
On February 12 at 9:31 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Red Wing Boulevard and Michael Avenue. 40-year-old Jose Ezequiel Iraheta Ortega of Big Lake was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
On February 13 at 9:06 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Highway 55 for a report of a two vehicle accident. Pablo Javier Garcia Lopez of Saint Paul was cited for driving without a license and no proof of insurance.
On February 13 at 9:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Tiffany Drive and Red Wing Boulevard. 32-year-old Brandon Robert Kaase of Prescott was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Ramsey County.
On February 14 at 11:19 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Tuttle Drive and Shannon Drive. 45-year-old Bunny Lynn Reuter of Hastings was arrested for DWI.
On February 15 at 10:02 p.m. officers responded to Walmart for a trespassing report. 51-year-old Jaimon Smith of Hastings was identified and there are charges pending against him.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.