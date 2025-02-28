Hastings City Council Recap

The Hastings City Council met again on Tuesday night, in a meeting that lasted just over a half hour, it still covered several important topics. After the approval of topics and the consent agenda, which included several donations, declaration of property and the approval of pavement management projects, the council then discussed the authorization of a professional services agreement for the Hastings Civic Arena Mural, as well as a disbursement of an interfund loan. A presentation occurred to discuss the request, as well as the interfund loan from the general fund to the arts and culture commission for an amount not to exceed $38,000. There is an understanding that it will be repaid through four installments coming out of future budget allocations. The council discussed the appreciation to the arts and culture commission for preparing the mural, as well as several inclusion initiatives including women in hockey, and the timeline. Both the signature and the loan were approved 7 to nothing as presented. Additionally, the council unanimously approved the 1st reading of ordinance amendments for city code chapter 90 point 16 and 90 point 17 regarding sidewalk cafes and parklets. Staff met with a few downtown business owners about the existing requirements. As a result, an ordinance amendment is being proposed that defines the ability to expand the footprint for parklets while maintaining the walkway accessibility. Additional amendments provide clarification of the ordinance language around definitions and conditions. Finally, the council voted unanimously to an amendment to the purchase agreement of the property at 1292 North Frontage Road, which the city plans to purchase for one of its water treatment plants. The first amendment of the purchasing agreement includes revisions to move the closing date back from February 28 to May 30 to allow for the Phase II environmental site assessment to be completed. Another revision includes that if the city decides to terminate the agreement and ultimately not close on the property, 10,000 dollars in earnest money would be retained by the seller for lost rent and other costs. The next Hastings City Council meeting is March 3.
