Hastings Police and Fire Reports

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from January 13 through January 20.
On January 13 at 12:52 a.m. officers initiated a traffic stop at 3rd St W and Vermillion Street 30 year old Jakob Kowalk of Hastings was arrested for two outstanding warrants.
On January 13 at 2:54 p.m. officers were called to assist another agency in the 2300 block of Pine Street.
On January 13 at 3:22 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported that occurred in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road the day prior.
On January 14 at 1:22 a.m. officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of 11th Street East and Ramsey Street. 36-year-old Katie Golding of Hastings was cited for multiple violations including driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, and a registration expired by over three months, as well as an obstructed plate.
On January 14 at 10:56 p.m. officers responded to an assault call, arresting 77-year-old Henry Boudinot of Hastings for Domestic Assault by Strangulation and Domestic Assault.
On January 16 at 3:41 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Vermillion Street for a two vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were located in a nearby parking lot
Officers responded to another crash on January 16 at 10:44 p.m. The accident, at Pine and 14th Streets, had no injuries.
On January 16 at 10:49 p.m. officers made an arrest in the 1500 block of Vermillion Street. 49-year-old Sonya Sager was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant out of Goodhue County.
On January 17 at 7:53 p.m. officers were dispatched to a burglary in the 10 block of Patrick Lane. Thomas Peterson of Hastings was arrested for 3rd Degree Burglary.
On January 18 at 12:59 a.m. while working a traffic task force in South Saint Paul, a Hastings officer initiated a traffic stop at Concord and Richmond Streets. 34-year-old Joseph Carollo of South Saint Paul was arrested for DWI, DWI refusal, and open container.
On January 19 at 1:52 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at 1st and Lea streets. 24-year-old Aidan Nilson of Hastings was arrested for DWI. All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Meanwhile, the Hastings Fire Department also filed reports for incidents thru January 27.
On January 27 at 11:43 a.m. Hastings Fire responded to the Bierstube, 100 block of 11th Street West, for a reported fire. This was determined to be a grease fire confined to a container and was quickly controlled. Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:11. Prescott and Rosemount fire departments were requested but then canceled.
On January 26 at 6:12 a.m. Hastings Fire responded to the 600 block of Westview Drive for a cooking fire. Crews arrived at 6:17, deemed the fire controlled at 6:24, and cleared at 6:30. Cottage Grove and Prescott were also dispatched on this call. All other calls were alarm activations or good intent calls.