Hastings Police and Fire Reports

The Hastings Fire and Police Departments filed separate reports for this week. On the Fire Department side of things, firefighters responded to a building fire on February 17 at 5:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of 16th Street West. Crews arrived at 5:24 and cleared at 6:56. On February 17 at 6:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 100 block of 6th Street West. Crews arrived at 6:48 and cleared two minutes after controlling, at 7:07. On February 15 at 2:02 p.m. firefighters responded to a vehicle crash on 160th Street East in Hastings. This accident reportedly involved a snowmobile and a car and injuries were reported, although due to the investigation Hastings Fire was not able to provide the severity of the injuries at this time. On February 9 at 12:26 a.m. firefighters responded to a smoke call in the 1200 block of 18th Street East. Units arrived at 12:31 and cleared at 12:59. On February 7 at 4:33 a.m. firefighters responded to a building fire in the 500 block of 35th Street West. Units arrived at 4:38, controlled at 4:39 and cleared at 5:06. All other calls were smoke detector activation or false alarms.
Meanwhile on the police side of things, on February 3 at 7:08 p.m. Hastings officers responded to a suspicious person in the 500 block of Whispering Lane. Tracy Monack of West Saint Paul was arrested on four felony outstanding warrants. On February 3 at 10:13 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of North Frontage Road for a suspicion call. 20-year-old Robert Waybe Benjamin of Prescott was cited for misdemeanor consuming alcohol under 21. On February 4 at 4:20 p.m. officers responded to the 8000 block of General Sieben Drive for a report of theft. On February 4 at 7:54 p.m. officers responded to a theft in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. 44-year-old Andrea Dominguez of Inver Grove Heights was cited for misdemeanor theft. On February 5 at 6:05 p.m. officers responded to an accident with no injuries at 15th and Walnut Streets. On February 5 at 9:49 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of North Frontage Road for a reported trespass call. On February 7 at 7:05 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of Vermillion Street for a robbery in progress. Officers responded and learned that this was a swatting call and no incident was found. 47-year-old Daniel Thuringer was arrested for false 911 calls. On February 8 at 1:52 a.m. police initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Vermillion Street. 26-year-old Jacob Simmons of Bloomington was arrested for DWI. On February 8 at 8:27 a.m. officers responded to a damage report in the 300 block of 13th Street West. An unknown person caused about $300 in damages. On February 8 at 3:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of General Sieben Drive for a theft in progress. Officers attempted to stop the male but he resisted and led officers on a short foot pursuit. Burnsville native Trevis Jenkins was arrested for two outstanding felony warrants and for fleeing on foot. All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.