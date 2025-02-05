Hastings Police Blotter

The Hastings Police Department filed reports from January 20 thru January 27. On January 20 at 1:53 p.m. officers responded to a theft report in the 300 block of Vermillion Street. This case remains under investigation. On January 21 at 9:38 p.m. police initiated a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Vermillion Street. 41-year-old Christopher Remley of Hastings was arrested for Driving After Revocation, No Insurance and having a fake insurance card. On January 22 at 11:38 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Vermillion Street. 59-year-old Sharon Elizabeth John was found to be impaired and ultimately arrested for DWI. On January 23 at 2:02 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop near the 700 block of 10th Street East. 47-year-old Katelyn Lee of Saint Paul was arrested for gross misdemeanor DWI and Misdemeanor warrant for DWI. On January 23 at 7:05 p.m. officers responded to a drunkenness call in the 1900 block of Oak Street. 28-year-old Jason Kongmeng Vang was arrested for Gross Misdemeanor DWI. On January 23 at 9:48 p.m. officers conducted a stop in the 100 block of 22nd Street West. Todd Ames of Hastings was arrested for Gross Misdemeanor Driving while cancelled. On January 24 at 9:41 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Nininger Road for a person with a warrant. The individual was located and transported to the Dakota County Jail. On January 24 at 11:35 a.m. officers responded to an after the fact theft that occurred in the 600 block of 3rd Street East. On January 24 at 3:14 p.m. officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Red Wing and Spiral boulevards. One driver was taken into custody. On January 26 at 12:05 a.m. officers arrested a man for gross misdemeanor domestic and interference with a 911 call.