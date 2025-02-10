Hastings School Board Member, Beloved Local Figure Passes Away

  • February 10, 2025

Many in the community are mourning the loss of a prominent public figure, as Jenny Wiederholt-Pine, member of the Hastings School Board and a part of Wiederholt’s Supper Club in Miesville, passed away suddenly on Saturday. Wiederholt-Pine worked as a benefits advisor for Kraus-Anderson as well as serving as a current District 200 School Board Director. Wiederholt-Pine leaves behind 3 children, many friends and extended family. We express our deepest condolences to her friends and family for this loss and no other information will be provided at this time.

   

