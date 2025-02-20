Man Found On Ravenna Trail Identified, Police Looking For Public Assistance

  • Filed under Featured

  • February 20, 2025

  • February 20, 2025

The Washington County Sheriff”s Office and the Hastings Police Department have officially announced the identity of the man found on Ravenna Trail on February 2 as 74-year-old William Michael Eickholt of Denmark Township. He was identified after a DNA match, according to the release. Investigators are asking the public for help in assisting the investigation by:
– residents and business owners in the area of 127th Street and Manning Avenue checking their security cameras between midnight on February 1 and 9:50 AM on February 2
– anyone with information about Mr. Eickholt”s activities leading up to the fires at his property on February 1, which are believed to be related to his disappearance and later death
– anyone who witnessed a vehicle at or near his property on Saint Croix Trail on January 31 or February 1
– anyone who witnessed a vehicle at or near the 1300 block of Ravenna Trail between midnight on February 1 and 9:50 AM on February 2.
If you have any information on any of these above instances contact the Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300 or the Washington County Sheriff”s Office at 651-439-9381. No detail is too small to report.
Eickholt”s cause of death was not provided by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner”s Office in Minnetonka. Multiple agencies continue to assist in the investigation

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2025/02/man-found-on-ravenna-trail-identified-police-looking-for-public-assistance/