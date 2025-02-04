Prescott Police Blotter

The Prescott Police Department filed reports for incidents from January 25 thru January 31st. On January 25 officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 block of Dexter Street. The call was determined to be accidental. On January 25 at 10:35 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at Jefferson and Dexter Streets. 21-year-old Joaquin Bonilla Barojas of Saint Paul was cited for operating without a license and operating without insurance. On January 25 at 11:19 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at Broad and Cherry Streets. 35-year-old Debra Ann Brun of Cottage Grove was cited for possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. On January 27 at 12:37 a.m. officers responded to an assault in the 100 block of North Broad Street. On January 28 at 6:23 a.m. an officer took a report of a hit and run in the 200 block of Flora Street. An officer later located the vehicle involved and cited Christopher Neil Schilling of Cottage Grove for hit and run. On January 28 at 1:14 p.m. officers took a theft report in the 1000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive. The subject returned to the store after being called by police and was cited for theft. On January 28 at 2:30 p.m. police responded to the same address for an OWI. 63-year-old Kimberly Marie Haldane of Prescott was arrested for OWI. On January 30 at 2:21 p.m. officers conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Flora Street. No contact with subjects was made while two other subjects stated the subject in question was recently at the location. On January 30 at 9:11 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. 22-year-old Madison Leigh Kozitza of Hastings was cited for operating without a valid license. On January 30 at 9:34 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle at Jefferson and Monroe Streets. 28-year-old Pranay Badade of Eden Prairie was cited for not having functioning headlights and for passing in a no passing zone. On January 31 at 9:24 p.m. officers responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Locust Street South to assist Prescott Fire. All other calls were false alarms or speed related traffic stops, and all subjects who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.