Prescott Schools Superintendent Announces Planned Retirement

A change is coming for the Prescott School District. According to reports, Prescott Schools Superintendent Rick Spicuzza has announced his intention to retire after ten years of service to the district. Spicuzza will retire at the end of the school year, with his last day set for June 30. He joined the district in July 2015. The Prescott School Board will partner with HYA Associates to conduct and facilitate a superintendent search. The targeted goal for having a new superintendent is April 2025. We hope to have more on this story in future newscasts.
Photo Credits: Contributed photo from the Pierce County Journal