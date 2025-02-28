Raiders Fall In Sections To Eagan

The Hastings Raiders Boys hockey team saw its 2025 season end with a 7-3 loss to Eagan in the Section Play-In game.
The Raiders would strike first in the opening period, when Matt Sherry connected on his first goal of the season to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Eagan would tie things up later in the period, and it was 1-1 after 1.
The 2nd period could be described as wild. Eagan put 5 goals on the board, with Hastings answering twice. After Eagan went up 4-1, Brayden Krauth scored to make it 4-2, but the Wildcats had a response to make it 5-2 and then 6-2. After Eagan took two penalties including a 5 minute major with mere seconds left in the period, Finn Zaruba connected on the only shot of the 5-on-3 to make it 6-3. The 5 minute major carried over to the third, giving Hastings a chance to get back in it.
Unfortunately, Hastings couldn’t find the goals they needed. A penalty on Eagan gave Hastings a 6-on-4 late in the period, and Eagan would find the empty net to make it the final score of 7-3.
The Raiders finish the season with a record of 11-14-1. Eagan advanced to face Saint Thomas Academy in the quarterfinal round. The Raiders are already beginning the exciting process of Hockey Day 2026, with dates and opponents to be determined in June. More to come on the 2024-25 season.