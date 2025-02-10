Strain, Foss Named Athena, Apollo Award Winners

Hastings High School has announced Haley Strain and Lukas Foss as its 2025 Athena and Apollo Award Winners. According to Hastings Athletics,
“These annual awards are given to the outstanding athletes, one male (Apollo) and one female (Athena), in the senior class. Consideration is given based on excellence and accomplishments in both individual and team sports, throughout the duration of the student-athlete”s career. Consideration is given to both one-sport and multi-sport athletes. The award is an athletic award, with other accomplishments like leadership, character, and GPA included but secondary.”
Strain and Foss were selected as the winners after a vote from all HHS Head Coaches.
According to the release:
“Lukas Foss has earned nine (9) varsity letters as a participant in football, basketball, and track and field. He is a 2x captain in all three sports, and was the recipient of the “Raider Award” for best representing the core values of HHS athletics in both basketball and football. He is involved in Peer Helpers, Athlete Leadership Council, and National Honor Society where he is an elected officer. Lukas maintains a 4.0 GPA, is ranked #1 in his class, was the recipient of the 2024 ExCEL Award for service and leadership, and volunteers with Little Raiders football, traveling basketball, and GobbleGait. Lukas plans to attend Carleton College where he will play football and double-major in economics and math.”
“Haley Strain has earned nine (9) varsity letters as a participant in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She has a combined six all-conference (two in each) and three all-conference honorable mention awards (one in each) in her three sports. In volleyball she was voted offensive player of the year twice and most improved during her career, and was academic all-state in 2024. In basketball has exceeded both 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. In softball she was voted team MVP three times and was named to the all section team in 2024. She is involved in FCA, Spanish Honor Society, Link Crew and National Honor Society. She maintains a 3.95 GPA and volunteered with youth softball and basketball.
Haley plans to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville where she will play softball and study nursing.”
The Athena Award winner is honored at a banquet in Saint Paul in April and both will be honored at the Raider Sports Awards in May.
Photo credit to Hastings Raiders Athletics