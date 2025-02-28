Vermillion Home Destroyed By Fire

On Sunday morning just after 9 a.m. Hastings Fire was called to a residence in the 7800 block of 165th Street East for a reported fire. According to public scanner traffic, firefighters reported a visible plume of smoke from several miles away while responding. Firefighters arrived to find a home on fire, and due to the lack of hydrants in the area, used tenders to shuttle water to and from the scene. Firefighters were on scene for several hours, only to return in the 4 p.m. hour for a rekindle that was quickly contained. Hastings Fire was assisted on the two calls by Miesville, Rosemount, Randolph-Hampton and Inver Grove Heights. No injuries were reported and all got out of the home safely. The home was a total loss.