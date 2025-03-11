Beissel, Edstrom Podium; Two Girls Wrestlers Named All-State

The Hastings Raiders had two state podium finishers and two girls wrestlers named all-State.
Trey Beissel made a quick run through the bracket at 133 pounds, heading to the championship match against Lincoln Robideau of STMA. In that match, Beissel controleld things for the first two periods, before Robideau would even it up in the third. This sent the match to overtime, which saw Robideau win 4-1 and take the championship. Beissel finished 2nd, but in the process of his run, he became the school’s all-time winningest wrestler with 199 wins, and can become the first wrestler in school history with 200 wins next season.
Beckett Edstrom advanced to the semifinal round, where the eighth grader was defeated. He bounced back though, to take third place in the third place match.
On the girls side, Allison Weinzettel (5th place) and Ellie Levine (6th place) were also named all-State for their run through the tournament.
Taylon Little Soldier also advanced to Saturday on wrestle back, but sadly he was defeated.