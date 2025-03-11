Hastings Police Blotter March 4

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from February 17 thru February 24.
On February 17, officers responded to a welfare check in the area of 16th Street West. Dispatch was advised that a nurse was treating a patient who advised that a house fire had taken place, and that their children were still in the home. Police responded and confirmed that everyone was okay, and Hastings Fire responded to investigate a small fire that occurred in a home. No other injuries were reported.
On February 19 at 10:35 a.m. officers responded to a traffic collision at Nininger Road and 1st Street. This was a hit and run accident that was after the fact. No other information was provided.
On February 19 at 7:16 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Vermillion Street for a Theft in progress. This incident remains under investigation.
On February 20 at 6:27 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Edgewood Lane. 38-year-old Steven Ray Kenyon of Hastings was arrested for DWI.
On February 21 at 2:45 a.m. officers were called to Regina Hospital for a reported disturbance in the lobby of the emergency department. 42-year-old Melissa Neuerburg of Big Lake was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Benton County.
On February 21 at 10:25 a.m. officers responded to County Road 47 and Vermillion Street for a hit and run crash. This crash remains under investigation.
On February 21 at 11:15 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at 160th Street and Pleasant Drive. That is where 52-year-old Ann Marie Siebenaler was arrested for DWI after she was discovered to be impaired.
On February 22 at 1:04 a.m. officers responded to a traffic stop at Vermillion Street and 2nd Street. That’s where 52-year-old Derek Broten of Cedar, Minnesota was arrested for DWI.
On February 22 at 1:42 a.m. Hastings Police initiated a traffic stop at 15th and Vermillion streets. That’s where 57-year-old William Broad of Hastings was arrested for DWI.
On February 22 at 2:09 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Vermillion Street and 19th Street to assist Dakota County Deputies with a traffic stop.
On February 22 at 8:42 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Market Boulevard for a driving complaint. 39-year-old Jaclynn Melina of Hastings was arrested for misdemeanor DWI.
On February 23 at 1:12 a.m. officers initiated a traffic stop at Ravenna Trail and 18th Street East. 36-year-old Parker Ubben of Brooklyn Park was arrested for DWI.
On February 23 at 11:15 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of County Road 47 and Vermillion Street for a driving complaint. 21-year-old William Magee of Prescott was arrested for misdemeanor suspicion of DWI.
On February 23 at 8:38 p.m. officers noticed a woman walking in the area of Tierney Drive and Todd Way where it was determined she had an active warrant out of Dakota County.
On February 23 at 10:36 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call and arrested a Hastings man for assault.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.