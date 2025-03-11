Hastings Police, Minnesota BCA Search For Missing Teen

The Hastings Police Department and the Minnesota BCA have issued a missing persons alert for a missing teen. The teen, publicly identified by the BCA as 14-year-old Jayden Ruckmar, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has sandy blonde hair, blue eyes. Ruckmar was last seen the afternoon of March 3 on foot in the Inver Grove Heights area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Hastings Police Department at 651-322-2323 or dial 911. A picture of Ruckmar is on our KDWA Facebook page.
(Picture credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)