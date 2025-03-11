Hastings, Prescott Basketball Seasons End In Heartbreak

The Prescott Cardinals basketball season ended in heartbreak on Saturday night with a 47-46 loss to Amery at Prescott High School.
The Cardinals got off to a slow start, going 6:00 without a made basket, but Amery didn’t pull away, allowing Prescott to claw back. Teddy Bernick hit a three at the end of the half to make it 25-24 Amery at the break.
In the second half, the Cardinals couldn’t take the lead but didn’t let Amery pull away and gave themselves a chance at the end. With a missed free throw from Amery’s Keaton Wollan, Barrett Temmers collected the rebound and threw it to a teammate up the floor for a game winning three, but the shot was short and Amery celebrated the win.
Prescott ends the year 17-9.
The Hastings Raiders put up a valiant fight on the road at Eagan in the section semifinals, failing to convert a buzzer beater in the final seconds and losing 70-69. The game went back and forth throughout, with Eagan leading most of the first half. But the Raiders would claw back and take the lead in the second half, when they began trading the lead with the Wildcats. Hastings connected on a shot to take a 69-67 lead in the final minutes, but Eagan responded with a late three to go up 70-69. Hastings got a chance for a final shot… after a couple of Eagan fouls…. but the shot wouldn’t fall. The Raiders slip to 20-8 on the year and their season ends with the loss.
Weston Schult led the team with 17 points in the loss, and five Raiders scored in double figures. Eagan will play Apple Valley on Thursday in the section final, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.