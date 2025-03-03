Hastings Wrestling Falls To STMA, Bemidji

The Hastings Raiders wrestling team had a tough go at the team state tournament, being the unlucky recipient of facing eventual state champ and nationally ranked Saint Michael Albertville in the first round.
The Raiders actually took the opening match, with Beckett Edstrom winning the first match by a 7-3 decision to give Hastings a 3-0 lead. But it was all STMA after that, the only other match the Raiders were able to win coming from always consistently good Trey Beissel, but the final score was 60-8. That sent the Raiders to the consolation round, where they would face Bemidji after the latter lost to Albert Lea.
In that consolation match, the Raiders and Lumberjacks had an extremely close match, going back and forth throughout. Hastings trailed 27-23 late after seeing their 23-16 lead disintegrate thanks to back to back wins by Bemidji. But Adrian Fuchs had a huge rally in the 2nd period to give himself a lead, and then finished it off with a pin in the third period to give the Raiders a 29-27 lead, but Bemidji would win by decision at heavyweight to take the dual 30-29.
The Raiders now turn their attention to the individuals that took place the following days, check back for updates.