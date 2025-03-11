The Prescott Police Department filed reports for incidents from February 21 thru February 28. Police filed dozens of speeding reports over the course of the week, with most incidents resulting in citations. The department also filed citations issued for window tinting, parking ordinance violations and vehicle registration. On February 25 at 8:40 a.m. officers took a report of illegal dumping at the water treatment plant. No other information was provided. On February 25 at 8:12 p.m. officers observed an equipment violation at 570th Avenue and Jefferson Street. The driver, 30-year-old Marcus Nelson Brand of Red Wing, was cited for operating without a valid license and was given a warning for a defective headlamp. On February 26 at 1:25 p.m. officers took a driving complaint near the high school on Dexter Street. That’s where 19-year-old Bradley Richard Oehrlein of Ellsworth was cited for numerous traffic violations, including inattentive driving, operaitng while suspended, unnecessary acceleration, reckless driving, and a non traffic related charge of trespassing to land on private land. On February 27 at 7:55 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle at Saint Croix and Monroe Streets for an expired registration and in the midst of that traffic stop cited Antonio Luis Bloomquist of Hudson for multiple citations, including operating without a carrying license. On February 27 at 2:33 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle at Eagle Ridge Drive for an illegible license plate. 39-year-old Derek Lee Paulson of Boyceville was cited for operating without a valid license. All subjects who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.