Hastings Schools Superintendent Semifinalists Announced

The Hastings School Board has voted on the five superintendent finalists to fill the vacant position after Tammy Champa departs in June. The five semifinalists are:
Dr. Daniel Edwards, Executive Director of Academic Services, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, MN
Dr. Jeffrey Fleig, Superintendent, Fond du Lac School District, WI
Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp Herman, Superintendent, Royalton Public Schools, MN
Theodore Ihns, Superintendent, Kasson-Mantorville Schools, MN
Dr. Michael Neubeck, Superintendent, Byron Public Schools, MN
Some of these candidates are not without controversy however. Neubeck faced blowback in Byron over a mishandling of the district’s budget. According to reports, the district had a budget that was $2 million over budget, and the district had incorrectly calculated salary costs, a realization that reportedly did not occur until the middle of the school year. Neubeck announced his intention to resign at the end of the school year.
Fleig meanwhile faced growing pressure from parents and teachers in his district to resign over remarks made to teachers and the overall work environment in his school district. A meeting back in January brought dissenters and supporters alike, and Fleig ended up announcing his resignation.
Ihns announced in January his intention to resign from his position for “other opportunities” but no reason was given.
The semi-finalists were selected from a pool of 25 applicants and semi-finalist interviews are scheduled to begin May 6 at 8 a.m.