One Killed In Pierce County Crash

One person was killed in a crash outside Prescott on Tuesday.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:02 p.m. emergency authorities were dispatched to a traffic accident at County Road F north of County Road MM in Clifton Township. It was determined that a vehicle being driven 41-year-old Stephen Mountain of River Falls lost control while traveling southbound and entered the ditch, his vehicle overturning. Mountain was ejected from the vehicle and declared deceased on scene. The Prescott Fire Department, Prescott Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Allina EMS and Life Link responded.
This comes hours after a serious accident blocked lanes on Highway 61 soutbbound just before the Highway 10 interchange outside of Hastings during the 9 a.m. hour. Hastings, Cottage Grove and Allina Health responded to that incident, which saw an SUV collide with a box truck. At least one person was injured, with one individual transported to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul with unannounced injuries. Firefighters cleared the scene just after 10 a.m.