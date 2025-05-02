2 Injured, 1 Seriously In Washington County Crash

  • May 15, 2025

One person suffered life threatening injuries in a serious crash in Washington County on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved three vehicles and occurred just before 2 p.m. at 70th Street and Manning Avenue near Cottage Grove. That’s where a semi reportedly hit a vehicle in the intersection and overturned, hitting a third vehicle in the process. The driver of the semi was transported to Regina Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the vehicle hit, 48-year-old Shane Loughney of Woodville, Wisconsin, was seriously injured and rushed to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The third driver, a 20-year-old Hastings man, suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene and did not require transport. The road was closed for accident reconstruction for quite sometime, reopening later Wednesday evening.

   

