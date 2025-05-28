Hastings Police Blotter May 28

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from May 12 thru May 19.
On May 12 at 10:06 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Street East for a report of vandalism, where a vehicle parked on Sibley Street had eggs thrown at it. There were no known suspects at this time.
On May 12 at 10:48 a.m. officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 16th Street West.
On May 12 at 2:24 p.m. officers responded to the 10 block of Ramsey Street regarding damage to property, where around $200 in damage occurred.
On May 12 at 6:01 p.m. Hastings officers initiated a traffic stop near 18th Street East and Vermillion Street. 22-year-old Tevis Staples of Eagan was arrested for driving after revocation, open cannabis containers in a vehicle and open liquor in a vehicle.
On May 13 at 2:49 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of 10th Street East regarding a report of a trespassing.
On May 13 at 3:43 p.m. officers responded to 36th Street West and Frederick Circle for an accident involving three vehicles. No injuries were reported.
On May 15 at 12:58 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Vermillion Street. 28-year-old Shee Er Kpor of Saint Paul was arrested for 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 14 at 9:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street West on a weapons call. There will be no charges.
On May 14 at 4 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Roosevelt Road for a fraud report, where $3458 was taken.
On May 15 at 11:31 a.m. officers met with a citizen who reported they had been scammed out of $400 after being contacted by a person pretending to be a Dakota County Deputy who demanded payment for a bogus warrant. The victim had also been convinced to provide images of his driver’s license and social security cards.
On May 15 at 2 p.m. officers responded to a past action theft near the 1000 block of Lyn Way.
On May 16 at 2:36 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Vermillion Street, where Jeffrey Johnson of South Saint Paul was arrested for habitually driving after revocation.
On May 16 at 9:51 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of 8th Street East for a reported assault. 40-year-old Ryan Huseby of Mahtomedi was arrested for 5th degree domestic assault. He was arrested in Washington County.
On May 16 at 2:19 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of 8th Street East for an assault. 40-year-old Brittany Del Leahy of Hastings was arrested for misdemeanor assault.
On May 16 at 5:16 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Vermillion and 7th Street for a report of a person slumped over the wheel of their vehicle. Upon investigation, it was determined that Zachary Vandevelde was on drugs and he was arrested for DWI.
On May 17 at 9:10 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Sibley Street for a reported fight. A 49-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct.
On May 18 at 5:39 p.m. officers arrested a woman in the 500 block of 7th Street West on a warrant. Lisa Prawdzik of Hastings was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.