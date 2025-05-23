Man Involved In Tuesday Standoff Charged With Attempted Murder, Assault

The man involved in the Tuesday standoff has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Martin Branshaw of Hastings was publicly identified as the man behind the standoff, and he faces charges of one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree with a dangerous weapon.
According to the release, Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the residence on Tuesday just before 12:15 for a report of a domestic assault. Deputies were alerted that Branshaw had a firearm and had barricaded himself in the residence after threatening to kill a female victim in the home.
The female victim managed to barricade themselves in a second floor bedroom, and was safely evacuated by deputies using a ladder. Branshaw, according to the report, was banging on the door attempting to let himself in. The incident reportedly stemmed from the night before, when the report indicates both subjects had been drinking alcohol, and Branshaw reportedly assaulted the victim with a firearm after getting into an argument.
When deputies arrived on Tuesday, Branshaw remained inside the home, telling deputies that he had a gun and would shoot. South Metro SWAT responded and took control of the scene, breaching the house and entering the residence. Branshaw was found with a self-inflicted injury to the neck and was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he remains while in custody. During the investigation, an HK .45 caliber pistol was found under a couch cushion. It was loaded with a magazine that contained 10 rounds, however, no bullet was in the chamber.
?I”m so grateful for the swift response of the Dakota County Sheriff”s Office and South Metro SWAT and their unwavering commitment to public safety as the outcome of this incident could have been so different,? said County Attorney Keena.
Due to his hospitalization, Branshaw was not able to appear for his initial court appearance, mvoing his appearance to June 12 in Hastings. Bail was set for $1 million with conditions by Judge Dannia Edwards, and other conditions were set. He will be transferred to the Dakota County Jail after his release from the hospital.
Due to the nature of the incident, KDWA will not be releasing the victim’s name.
If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic assault, help is available ? call 360 Communities 651-452-7288 or Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111 or visit www.dayoneservices.org.