New Superintendent Eager To Get Started

After multiple interviews and discussion, the Hastings School District announced that Dr Kristine Wehrkamp Herman will be the next superintendent of the Hastings School District after a 6-1 vote by the school board. Wehrkamp Herman was most recently the superintendent of the Royalton School District and was previously in an administrative role in Robbinsdale. Pending finalized contract negotiations, she will begin July 1, with contract negotiations underway and the contract expected to be approved at the May 21 school board meeting.
?Dr. Wehrkamp Herman has demonstrated that she not only meets but exceeds the hiring criteria established by our board. As the new leader of Hastings Public Schools, she will be able to build on past work and successes, and she is committed to moving the district forward. We are excited to welcome Kristine to our district and for this next chapter to begin,? said Carrie Tate, Hastings School Board Chair in a press release from Hastings Schools.
In a statement from Wehrkamp Herman, she said: ?It is an honor to be selected as the next superintendent of Hastings Public Schools. I am committed to working in partnership with our staff, families, students, and community. Hastings has a strong reputation for excellence and community pride, and I”m excited to build on that foundation as we work together to support the successful outcomes of every student.?