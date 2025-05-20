Live Video Streaming Channel & Archive
KDWA 1460 AM
2 Injured, 1 Seriously In Washington County Crash
Park High School Mourns Loss Of Beloved Coach
May 20, 2025
May 20, 2025
The Prescott Police Blotter for May 20:
Click here for audio
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2025/05/prescott-police-blotter-13/
Click here for live and recorded video streams
Public File
Click Here for FCC public file
© 2020 KDWA 1460 AM.
514 Vermillion Street Hastings, MN
651-437-1460
Made with by Graphene Themes.