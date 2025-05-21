Tuesday Police Activity In Ravenna Township; At Least One Injured UPDATED

A standoff in Ravenna Township on Tuesday closed roads and created a massive police presence on Ravenna Trail on Tuesday.
In an update on Wednesday, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office stated that at around 12:15 p.m. they were dispatched to the 15000 block of Ravenna Trail in the Ravenna Township for a reported domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Upon arrival, deputies got in contact with a female victim who advised to deputies that she was in fear for her life. Deputies were able to evacuate the victim from the residence. She was evaluated on scene and is in good physical condition. Deputies made brief contact with the suspect, who retreated into the residence and entered into a standoff with deputies and other officers. The South Metro SWAT Team was requested and responded to the area. Using advanced technology including drones, SWAT was able to confirm the male suspect was inside the residence. He was found with a serious injury, self-inflicted, to the upper neck. SWAT members provided emergency care and the suspect was transported to the hospital where his condition was stable. His identity was not released. Preliminary investigation findings show multiple firearms, including both handguns and rifles, were recovered from the scene. In a statement, Deputy Chief Banconi said:
“This was a dangerous and dynamic situation, I”m proud of the bravery and courage shown by our deputies in the face of danger in rescuing the victim and navigating a quickly evolving situation. I also commend the South Metro SWAT team for their skillful response and use of technology in resolving a very complex incident.”