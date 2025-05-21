Tuesday Police Activity In Ravenna Township; At Least One Injured

A standoff in Ravenna Township on Tuesday closed roads and created a massive police presence on Ravenna Trail on Tuesday.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 on Tuesday they were alerted to a domestic assault in the 15000 block of Ravenna Trail. Deputies were able to locate and successfully evacuate a victim from the residence. Information remains limited, but reports indicate that a man entered into a standoff with police for several hours at the residence. The South Metro SWAT team was activated, and KDWA noticed police squads from as far away as Northfield arriing to the area. At 4:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office indicated the situation was contained to the residence and that there was no threat to the public, and in the 6 p.m. hour they reported the situation had been resolved, with a man believed to be the suspect transported to the hospital with unknown injuries that had not been sustained by police. More information on the incident was promised. United Heroes League ice rink’s parking lot was used as a staging location.