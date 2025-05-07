Two Named Finalists For Superintendent

Two finalists for the Hastings School District Superintendent position have been identified after interviews which took place earlier this week. Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp Herman of the Royalton School District, and Dr. Jeffrey Fleig of the Fond du Lac (WI) School District, are the two finalists and will have a second round of interviews next week. Both candidates are not without controversy. Herman was slated to be named the Brainerd Schools superintendent in 2024, but the school board was unable to confirm her, saying they “did not like” any of their finalists. Herman remained in Royalton. Fleig however, has a much deeper controversy, as he faced significant blowback from parents over his tenure in the district, ranging from how he spoke to teachers, to the overall work environment of the district. A meeting back in January brought dissenters and supporters alike, even after Fleig had announced his intentions to step away from the role.