Prescott Track Breaks Records At State Meet

The Prescott Cardinals Track and Field team was at the State Tournament in La Crosse last weekend, and had several fantastic results. The 4×100 team of Andrew Lesso (11), Andrew Russell (11), Wyatt Budworth (10), and Ethan West (12), finished 1st in a STATE RECORD time of 42.00. The Previous state record mark was held by Denmark at 42.11 from 2023. Alternates on the 4×100 team were Reese Stanton (10) and Kobe Russell (11).
The boys 4×400 team of Jack Kreager (12), Kobe Russell (11), Will Packard (12), and Andrew Russell (11) finished on the podium in 6th.
Ethan West took 4th in the 200 meter dash and finished 5th in the pole vault.
Kyra Dix (10) took advantage of her first state track meet berth by breaking Prescott’s school record in the 3200 meter run. Her 11:35.57 eclipsed Victoria Simones previous mark of 11:44.08 set in 2010.
Will Packard (12) also competed in the 300 hurdles. Packard missed making the finals, but he concluded his high school career as Prescott’s school record holder in the event.