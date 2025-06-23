Raider Track Wins Relay National Title At Nike Outdoor Nationals

The Hastings Track and Field team went to the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, OR over the weekend and came away with a national championship. The Raiders compiled the following results:
1 Boys 4x200m Relay Championship 1:26.22 C. Zeien, G. Hanstad, S. Strauss, L. Hoffman
13 Boys 4x100m Relay Championship – Preliminaries 42.92 ‘A’ H3 C. Zeien, J. Vickney, J. Cloutier, L. Hoffman
6 Girls 4x200m Relay Championship 1:42.09 ‘A’ H3 C. Kordosky, O. Erickson, J. Appert, E. Magnus
8 Boys 4x400m Relay Championship 3:19.70 ‘A’ H3 J. Cloutier, G. Hanstad, J. Vickney, S. Strauss
3 Mixed 4x400m Relay Championship 3:32.95 ‘A’ H3 G. Hanstad, E. Magnus, S. Strauss, O. Erickson
Boys 200m (Championship) – Prelims
25 Lane Hoffman 21.83
Boys 400m (Championship)
8 Sebastian Strauss 47.56
Boys 400m (Emerging Elite)
31 Gunner Hanstad 49.84
The 4×200 relay’s time of 1:26.22 was nearly a second faster than the next closest team, while the other relays all finished in the top 10 or top 15.
In terms of individual events, the Raiders weren’t as lucky, but the proof is in the pudding that the Raiders used their speed to run towards a national title in a race, much like they did for a state title.
The Raider track and field team will be honored at Wednesday night’s school board meeting for their success.